Prep Schedule

Friday's Schedule
Baseball
Hobart at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Wheeler at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.
Boone Grove at Munster, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Highland at Greenwood, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hammond Academy (Hermit’s Field), 5 p.m.
Noble at TF North, 5:30 p.m.
Westville at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
McDonald’s Double Play Tournament at Vincennes Lincoln (field includes Chesterton), TBA
Softball
Chesterton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Kankakee Valley, Morton, Rensselaer at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.