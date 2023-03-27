Prep Schedule

Monday's Schedule
Baseball
Mishawaka Marian at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Proviso East at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Reavis at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Louisville Classic (field includes Highland), TBA
Southern Warrior Classic at Murfreesboro, TN (field includes Munster), TBA
