Prep Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 20
Football
Lemont at TF South, 6 p.m.
TF North at Tinley Park, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
IHSA state meet at Buffalo Grove (field includes Marian Catholic’s doubles team of Smith/Bush), TBA
Girls Volleyball
TF North at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Lincoln-Way West, 5:30 p.m.
Benet at Marian Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Football
Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
