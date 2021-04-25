Prep schedule

Baseball
Bowman at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central vs. 21st Century at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 4:30 p.m.
Elkhart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Clark at Merrillville, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Hammond at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
TF North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.
Highland vs. Hobart at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Griffith at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.
Gavit, Highland at Morton (Wicker Park), 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4 p.m.
Knox, Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse (Hamlet), 4 p.m.
Calumet at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler (Summer Tree), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
TF North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bremen at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Bremen at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at Highland, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Track
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
TF United at Bremen, 5:30 p.m.