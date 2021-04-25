 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Track stock
The Times

Baseball

Bowman at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central vs. 21st Century at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 4:30 p.m.

Elkhart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Clark at Merrillville, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Hammond at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

TF North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

Highland vs. Hobart at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Griffith at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.

Gavit, Highland at Morton (Wicker Park), 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4 p.m.

Knox, Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse (Hamlet), 4 p.m.

Calumet at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Wheeler (Summer Tree), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

TF North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bremen at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bremen at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bishop Noll at Highland, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Track

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

TF United at Bremen, 5:30 p.m.

