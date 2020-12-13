Prep schedule

Monday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Calumet at Clark, 6 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
South Newton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
South Newton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hebron at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
