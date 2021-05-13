Prep schedule

Baseball
Bremen at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Brother Rice at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Clark at Whiting, 6 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Uebele Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lowell, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TF United at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Clark at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Jimtown, 4:30 p.m.
PCC Tournament at Hebron, Kouts, LaCrosse, Washington Twp., Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Wheeler at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Culver Academies at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Bowman, Illiana Christian, North Newton, 21st Century, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Bowman, Illiana Christian, North Newton, 21st Century, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.