Prep schedule
Prep schedule

 Jim Bis, File, The Times

Baseball

Bremen at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Brother Rice at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Highland, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Uebele Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lowell, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

TF United at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Clark at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Jimtown, 4:30 p.m.

PCC Tournament at Hebron, Kouts, LaCrosse, Washington Twp., Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Wheeler at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Culver Academies at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Bowman, Illiana Christian, North Newton, 21st Century, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Bowman, Illiana Christian, North Newton, 21st Century, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Prep Honors
Prep Honors

 2021 ESCC All-Conference Spring boys soccer and girls volleyball 

