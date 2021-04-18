 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Tennis

Monday

Baseball

Clark vs. Portage at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Bowman, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Ignatius, 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Portage Christian vs. Westville at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Andrean at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Culver Community, LaCrosse at Winamac, 4 p.m.

Crown Point, North Newton at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.

Trinity School at Greenlawn at Marquette, 4 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 4:45 p.m.

Softball

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Marquette at EC Central, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Calumet at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Riley, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Clark, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF North at Evergreen Park, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at ESCC Tournament, TBA

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blustery nor’easter to blanket Northeast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts