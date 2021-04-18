Prep schedule

Monday
Baseball
Clark vs. Portage at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Bowman, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Ignatius, 4:30 p.m.
Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Portage Christian vs. Westville at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Andrean at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian, Culver Community, LaCrosse at Winamac, 4 p.m.
Crown Point, North Newton at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.
Trinity School at Greenlawn at Marquette, 4 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 4:45 p.m.
Softball
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Marquette at EC Central, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Calumet at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Riley, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Clark, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
TF North at Evergreen Park, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at ESCC Tournament, TBA