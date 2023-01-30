Prep Schedule

Monday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Morton at Marquette, 7 p.m.
South Bend Career Academy at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic ESCC Tournament, TBA
Gymnastics
Lake Central at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
