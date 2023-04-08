Prep Schedule

Saturday's Schedule
Baseball
Culver Community at Tri-Township, 9 a.m.
Joe Heath Classic (Chesterton at Lafayette Jeff, 10 a.m.; Chesterton at Lafayette Harrison, 2 p.m.; Crown Point at McCutcheon, 10 a.m.; Crown Point vs. Lafayette Harrison at Lafayette Jeff, 2 p.m.)
Kankakee Valley at Greencastle, 10 a.m.
Kouts at DeMotte Christian, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Logansport, 10 a.m. (DH)
Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 10 a.m. (DH)
River Forest at West Side, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at Westville, 10 a.m.
Bowman at Parkview Christian, 11 a.m.
People are also reading…
Elkhart at Hanover Central, 11 a.m. (DH)
Hebron at Whiting, 11 a.m.
South Central at Fairfield, 11 a.m.
21st Century at EC Central, 11 a.m.
Griffith vs. Portage at US Steel Yard (RailCats), noon
Hammond Academy at Parkview Christian, 1 p.m. (DH)
Kankakee Valley at Mooresville, 1 p.m.
Boone Grove at Munster, 3 p.m.
Lake Central at New Prairie, 3 p.m.
Andrean at Cincinnati Lokota, TBA
Andrean at Grace Christian, TBA
Marian Catholic vs. Carmel at Ozinga, TBA
Boys Golf
Rochester Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Valparaiso), 1 p.m.
Softball
Culver Academies at Tri-Township, 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison at Portage, 10 a.m. (DH)
LaVille at Kouts, 10 a.m. (DH)
Morgan Twp. at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Munster at Penn, 10 a.m.
North Newton at Covington, 10 a.m. (DH)
Plymouth at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)
TF South at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 10 a.m.
Winamac at South Central, 10 a.m.
Valparaiso at Highland, 10 a.m. (DH)
Horseshoe Classic at Pendleton Heights (Chesterton vs. Decatur Central, 11 a.m.; Lake Central vs. Jennings County, 11 a.m.)
River Forest at West Side, 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF United at Lincoln-Way Central quad, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Logan Invitational at Logansport (field includes Chesterton, LaPorte), 9 a.m.
Portage at Boone Grove, 9 a.m.
Hammond Academy, North Newton, Whiting at Highland, 10 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lake Central, 11 a.m.
Boys Track
Munster Ed Woodrick Invitational (field includes Bowman, Highland, Kouts, Lowell, Morton), 10 a.m.
Stagg Invitational (field includes TF South), 11 a.m.
Girls Track
Andrew Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Munster Ed Woodrick Invitational (field includes Bowman, Crown Point, Highland, Merrillville, Morton), 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lafayette Area Volleyball-A-Rama at Lafayette Jefferson (field includes Andrean), 9 a.m.
Marian Catholic Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 10 a.m.