Prep Schedule

football stock
Times file photo

Week 7 Football

Thursday, Sept. 29

Lake Station at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Calumet at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Saint Viator at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's events

Boys Cross Country

Hillcrest, Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Lemont, TF South, Tinley Park at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Hillcrest, Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Lemont, TF South, Tinley Park at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

South Suburban Conference meet at Green Garden GC (field includes TF South), 8:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

TF Untied at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

SSAC at Victory Christian (first round), TBA

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Westville, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Richards at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Indiana sectionals begin. Sites include: Crown Point, EC Central, Hobart, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso

Girls Tennis

Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

PCC Tournament (semifinals), 5:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

SSAC at Victory Christian (first round), 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Richards, 5:30 p.m.

TF North at Shepard, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 6:15 p.m.

Bowman at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

South Newton at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

PCC Tournament (semifinals), 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m.

West Side at River Forest, 7 p.m.

