Prep Schedule

Week 7 Football
Thursday, Sept. 29
Lake Station at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Calumet at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Saint Viator at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's events
Boys Cross Country
Hillcrest, Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Lemont, TF South, Tinley Park at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Hillcrest, Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Lemont, TF South, Tinley Park at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
South Suburban Conference meet at Green Garden GC (field includes TF South), 8:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
TF Untied at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
SSAC at Victory Christian (first round), TBA
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Westville, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Richards at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Indiana sectionals begin. Sites include: Crown Point, EC Central, Hobart, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso
Girls Tennis
Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
PCC Tournament (semifinals), 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
SSAC at Victory Christian (first round), 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards, 5:30 p.m.
TF North at Shepard, 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 6:15 p.m.
Bowman at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
South Newton at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
PCC Tournament (semifinals), 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m.
West Side at River Forest, 7 p.m.
.