Prep schedule

Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Bowman at Indpls. Cathedral, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at SB Career, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at SB Riley, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Kouts, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Girls Basketball
Illiana Christian at Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.
West Side at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Griffith at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Gavit at Calumet, 6 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
