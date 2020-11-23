 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Bowman at Indpls. Cathedral, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at SB Career, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at SB Riley, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Kouts, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Girls Basketball

Illiana Christian at Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.

West Side at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Griffith at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Chesterton at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Gavit at Calumet, 6 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts