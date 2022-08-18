 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Tennis

Tennis

Thursday

Boys Cross Country

Westville at LaVille, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Station at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Westville at LaVille, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Station at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

TF South at Richards (Stony Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hanover Central, Wheeler at North Newton, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Boone Grove at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton, Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 pm.

EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

North White at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Calumet at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Lake Station at Portage, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Portage, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Kouts at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Covenant Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet,  6:30 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Football

Friday

John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Frontier at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)

Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video); WRIN (104.5 FM/1560 AM), 1560bearcountry.com

South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), lqi977.com

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday

West Side at South Bend Riley, 6 p.m.

