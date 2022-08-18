Prep Schedule

Thursday
Boys Cross Country
Westville at LaVille, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Station at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Westville at LaVille, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Station at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
TF South at Richards (Stony Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hanover Central, Wheeler at North Newton, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Boone Grove at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton, Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 pm.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
North White at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Calumet at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Lake Station at Portage, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Hobart at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Portage, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Kouts at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Covenant Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Football
Friday
John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Frontier at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video); WRIN (104.5 FM/1560 AM), 1560bearcountry.com
South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), lqi977.com
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Saturday
West Side at South Bend Riley, 6 p.m.