Prep schedule

Badminton
Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Bishop Noll at Gavit, 6 p.m.
Horizon Science Academy SW at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at EC Central, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marist at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF North at Lemont, 4 p.m.
Reavis at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Lemont, 4 p.m.
Reavis at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.