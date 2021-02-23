 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Badminton

Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Bishop Noll at Gavit, 6 p.m.

Horizon Science Academy SW at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at EC Central, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marist at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

TF North at Lemont, 4 p.m.

Reavis at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Lemont, 4 p.m.

Reavis at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

2020-21 Greater South Shore All-Conference girls basketball teams announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts