Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

Covenant Christian at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at North White, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Morton, 4:45 p.m.

Marquette at New Prairie, 4:45 p.m.

Hobart at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Westville at SB Clay, 5:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Illiana Christian at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Munster at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Crete-Monee at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Elkhart at LaPorte, 4 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Chesterton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago Christian at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

Andrean at Washington Twp., 4:45 p.m.

Clark at Lake Station, 4:45 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.

Gavit at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Oak Forest at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Crown Point Sectional (Andrean, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest), 5 p.m.

EC Central Sectional (Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Illiana Christian, Morton, Munster, 21st Century, Munster, West Side), 4:30 p.m.

Portage Sectional (Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 5 p.m.

Rensselaer Sectional (Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 4:45 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Eisenhower at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Benet at Marian Catholic, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

TF North, Tinley Park at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

