Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Morton Thanksgiving Shootout/Hometown Community Banks Roundball Classic (field includes TF North), 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Morton at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Calumet Lakeshore Classic, 8 p.m.
Hammond Central at Chicago Farragut, 8 p.m.
Chicago Heights Classic (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), TBA
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll at West Side, 6 p.m.
Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Westville, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
People are also reading…
Goshen Red Hawk Super Duals (field includes Chesterton, Lake Station), 10 a.m.
.