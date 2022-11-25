 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball

Morton Thanksgiving Shootout/Hometown Community Banks Roundball Classic (field includes TF North), 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Morton at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Calumet Lakeshore Classic, 8 p.m.

Hammond Central at Chicago Farragut, 8 p.m.

Chicago Heights Classic (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), TBA

Girls Basketball

Bishop Noll at West Side, 6 p.m.

Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Westville, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Goshen Red Hawk Super Duals (field includes Chesterton, Lake Station), 10 a.m.

