Prep Schedule

football stock
Times file photo

Girls Basketball

Bobby Bolton Classic at Mother McAuley (field includes TF South), 5 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Portage, 7 p.m.

Kouts at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Morton at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Tri-Township at West Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic (TF North vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:15 p.m.)

Boys Bowling

Richards at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lafayette Harrison at Lowell, 5 p.m.

South Bend Clay at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

