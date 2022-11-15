Prep Schedule

Girls Basketball
Bobby Bolton Classic at Mother McAuley (field includes TF South), 5 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Portage, 7 p.m.
Kouts at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Morton at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Tri-Township at West Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic (TF North vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:15 p.m.)
Boys Bowling
Richards at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lafayette Harrison at Lowell, 5 p.m.
South Bend Clay at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.