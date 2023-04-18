Tuesday's Schedule
Badminton
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Beecher at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 5 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Boone Grove, Lowell at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4 p.m.
Crown Point at Rensselaer (Curtis Creek), 4 p.m.
Hanover Central, River Forest at Calumet (Wicker Park), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, Whiting at Griffith (Scherwood), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Shepard vs. TF United (at TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Bloom Twp. at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. vs. DeMotte Christian, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Lake Station at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Shepard vs. TF United (at TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marquette at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian, West Central at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte, Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Lemont, TF North, TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet, Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
DeMotte Christian, West Central at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Evergreen Park, TF North, TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central, Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte, Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet, Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Morton at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Shepard vs. TF United (at TF North), 6 p.m.