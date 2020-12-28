Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Huntington North Holiday Tournament (field includes Lake Central), 9 .m.
LaPorte Tournament, 9 a.m.
Highland Holiday Hoopfest (field includes Gavit, Griffith, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Morton, Munster, Whiting), 10 a.m.
Hebron Hawk Classic (field includes Boone Grove, Marquette, River Forest), 11 a.m.
Lebanon Invitational (field includes Lowell), noon
Chesterton Classic (Chesterton vs. Northridge, 10 a.m.; Crown Point vs. Rensselaer, noon; Crown Point vs. Northridge, 5 p.m. Chesterton vs. Rensselaer, 7 p.m.)
Bowman at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.
SB Riley at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland Christian Classic (field includes Covenant Christian), TBD
Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South Vigo (field includes Kouts), TBD
Girls Basketball
Hanover Central Wildcat Classic (field includes Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gavit, Wheeler), 11 a.m.
Lebanon Holiday Classic (field includes Lowell, 2 p.m.)
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Kankakee Valley), 2 p.m.
Michigan City Holiday Hoops Tournament (field includes Lake Station, Marquette, Westville), 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland Christian Classic (field includes Covenant Christian), TBD
Gymnastics
New Prairie at Lake Central, 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Wheeler at Merrillville, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Warsaw, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Wheeler at Merrillville, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Warsaw, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Michigan City at Lowell, 9 a.m.
Rensselaer Triple Duals (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.
Winamac at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.
Western Double Dual (field includes LaPorte), 10 a.m.
Evansville Mater Dei Holiday Classic (field includes Portage), 11 a.m.