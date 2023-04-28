Prep Schedule

Friday's Schedule
Baseball
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Elkhart at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Maine South Bajenski Tournament (field includes Hanover Central), 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Bowman at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Andrean at Penn, 5 p.m.
Bowman at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
TF North at Thornton, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 6:45 p.m.
Lake Station vs. River Forest at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge), 7 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Michigan City at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Thornton, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Jimtown Classic (field includes South Central), 4 p.m.
Chicago Christian Jim Kwasteniet Classic (field includes Illiana Christian), 4:30 p.m.
Concord Kelly Relays (field includes Chesterton), 4:30 p.m.
Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational (field includes TF North), 4:30 p.m.
LaVille Lancer Relays (field includes Michigan City, Westville), 4:30 p.m.
Zionsville Invitational (field includes Munster), 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer Gene Edmonds Relays (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 4:45 p.m.
Warsaw Max Truex Invitational (field includes Lake Central, LaPorte, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Jimtown Classic (field includes South Central), 4 p.m.
Chicago Christian Jim Kwasteniet Classic (field includes Illiana Christian), 4:30 p.m.
LaVille Lancer Relays (field includes Michigan City, Westville), 4:30 p.m.
Zionsville Invitational (field includes Munster), 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer Gene Edmonds Relays (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 4:45 p.m.
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Lowell), 5 p.m.
Mishawaka Princess Relays (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, LaPorte, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
South Central at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.