 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Softball

 

 The Times

Boys Golf

LaCrosse at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.

Softball

Bishop McNamara at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at De La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Lockport Invitational (field includes TF South), 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

 2021 Duneland Athletic All-Conference baseball and softball teams

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

 2021 Porter County All-Conference baseball and softball teams

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts