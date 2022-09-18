 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Week 6 Football

Friday, Sept. 23

TF South at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.

Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Cathedral at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bremen at TF North, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.

Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts