Prep Schedule

Week 6 Football
Friday, Sept. 23
TF South at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Indianapolis Cathedral at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bremen at TF North, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.
Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.