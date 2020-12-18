 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 12:30 p.m.

Portage at Warsaw, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

SB Clay at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

West Central at Washington Twp., 11 a.m.

Morgan Twp. at North White, noon

Marquette at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.

Carmel at Portage, 3 p.m.

Clark at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

LaPorte Pairs (field includes Crown Point, Morgan Twp., Portage, Washington Twp.), 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Holiday Splash at Hamilton Southeastern (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.

SB Washington Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Elkhart, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Holiday Splash at Hamilton Southeastern (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.

SB Washington Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Elkhart, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Kyle Osborn Invitational at Western (field includes Portage), 7:30 a.m.

Carnahan Invitational at Crown Point (field includes EC Central, Hanover Central, Hebron, Morton, River Forest, Wheeler), 8 a.m., live video on Regionwrestling.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Youtube.com/Regionsports

Henry Wilk Classic at Penn (field includes Merrillville), 8 a.m.

Rossville Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8:30 a.m.

Calumet at Rochester, 8:45 a.m.

Andrean, Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.

Hobart Super Duals (field includes Chesterton, Gavit, Highland, Lake Central, Valparaiso), 9 a.m., live video on Regionwrestling.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Youtube.com/Regionsports

Munster Super Duals (field includes Griffith, Hammond, Illiana Christian, LaPorte), 9 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts