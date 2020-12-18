Prep schedule

Saturday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 12:30 p.m.
Portage at Warsaw, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
SB Clay at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
West Central at Washington Twp., 11 a.m.
Morgan Twp. at North White, noon
Marquette at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.
Carmel at Portage, 3 p.m.
Clark at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
LaPorte Pairs (field includes Crown Point, Morgan Twp., Portage, Washington Twp.), 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Holiday Splash at Hamilton Southeastern (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.
SB Washington Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Elkhart, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Holiday Splash at Hamilton Southeastern (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.
SB Washington Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Elkhart, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Kyle Osborn Invitational at Western (field includes Portage), 7:30 a.m.
Carnahan Invitational at Crown Point (field includes EC Central, Hanover Central, Hebron, Morton, River Forest, Wheeler), 8 a.m., live video on Regionwrestling.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Youtube.com/Regionsports
Henry Wilk Classic at Penn (field includes Merrillville), 8 a.m.
Rossville Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8:30 a.m.
Calumet at Rochester, 8:45 a.m.
Andrean, Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.
Hobart Super Duals (field includes Chesterton, Gavit, Highland, Lake Central, Valparaiso), 9 a.m., live video on Regionwrestling.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Youtube.com/Regionsports
Munster Super Duals (field includes Griffith, Hammond, Illiana Christian, LaPorte), 9 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!