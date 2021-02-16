Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Gavit at Gary Lighthouse, 6 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF South, 6 p.m.
TF North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.
Frontier at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Goshen at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Westville, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Highland at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Riley, 7 p.m.
West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Evergreen Park at TF North, 6 p.m.
TF South at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton at Portage, 6 p.m.
Crown Point, Lowell, Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
