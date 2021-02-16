 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Gavit at Gary Lighthouse, 6 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF South, 6 p.m.

TF North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

Frontier at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Goshen at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Westville, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Highland at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Riley, 7 p.m.

West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Evergreen Park at TF North, 6 p.m.

TF South at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton at Portage, 6 p.m.

Crown Point, Lowell, Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

