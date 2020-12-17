 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Friday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

North Newton at North Miami, 6 p.m.

Crispus Attucks at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Granger Christian at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m., live video on Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports

SB Adams at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oregon-Davis at South Central, 6 p.m.

21st Century at Morton, 6 p.m.

Covington Community at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

