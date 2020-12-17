Prep schedule

Friday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
North Newton at North Miami, 6 p.m.
Crispus Attucks at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Granger Christian at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m., live video on Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports
SB Adams at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Oregon-Davis at South Central, 6 p.m.
21st Century at Morton, 6 p.m.
Covington Community at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
