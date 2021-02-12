Prep schedule

Badminton
Andrew at TF South, 10 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Illiana Christian at SB Washington, 11 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 1:30 p.m.
Andrean at Bishop Noll, 2 p.m.
Hobart at Gavit, 3 p.m.
Northridge at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 6 p.m.
North Newton at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Westville, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
State finals at IUPUI, 8 a.m.
Wrestling
Semistate at EC Central, 9 a.m.
