Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Badminton

Andrew at TF South, 10 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Illiana Christian at SB Washington, 11 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 1:30 p.m.

Andrean at Bishop Noll, 2 p.m.

Hobart at Gavit, 3 p.m.

Northridge at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 6 p.m.

North Newton at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Westville, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

State finals at IUPUI, 8 a.m.

Wrestling

Semistate at EC Central, 9 a.m.

