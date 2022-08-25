Prep Schedule

Thursday
Boys Cross Country
TF North at Thornwood, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
TF North at Thornwood, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
TF North, Lemont at Bremen (River Oaks), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Calumet at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Crown Point, Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte, Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Marquette (Municipal North), 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Westville, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Andrews Academy at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Munster at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Reavis Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Windy City Classic (field includes TF United), TBA
Girls Soccer
Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 4 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Culver Community at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.
Kouts at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Portage, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Illiana Christian at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hillcrest at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Westville, 6 p.m.
Tri-Township at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Intrinsic Charter at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Knox at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Faith Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Hebron at South Central, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kouts, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Football
Thursday
EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Chesterton at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Portage, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.
Carver Military at TF North, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)
Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Providence Catholic (Ill.), 7 p.m.
Lowell at LaPorte, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com, Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com
TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqui977.com
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.