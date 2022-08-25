 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Thursday

Boys Cross Country

TF North at Thornwood, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

TF North at Thornwood, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

TF North, Lemont at Bremen (River Oaks), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Calumet at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Crown Point, Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte, Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Marquette (Municipal North), 4:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Westville, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Andrews Academy at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Munster at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Reavis Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Windy City Classic (field includes TF United), TBA

Girls Soccer

Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Culver Community at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.

Kouts at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Portage, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Illiana Christian at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hillcrest at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Westville, 6 p.m.

Tri-Township at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Intrinsic Charter at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Knox at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Faith Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Hebron at South Central, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kouts, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Football

Thursday

EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Chesterton at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Portage, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

West Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.

Carver Military at TF North, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)

Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Providence Catholic (Ill.), 7 p.m.

Lowell at LaPorte, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)

Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.comRegionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com

TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqui977.com

Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the Region football schedule for next week.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 22.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 23

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts