Prep schedule

agate urgent

Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

Westville at Marquette, 4:15 p.m.

Elkhart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

PCC Tournament (championship), 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Bowman at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

North Newton at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Munster at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

21st Century at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Hammond at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Merrillville, Portage at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4 p.m.

MWC Tournament at South Newton (field includes North Newton), 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian, Lowell at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

TF United at Shepard, 5 p.m.

Softball

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at SB Career Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Pioneer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 5 p.m.

Highland at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Morton at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Sectionals

Boys Track

Chicago Christian Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Chicago Christian Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Shepard at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.

