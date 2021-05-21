Prep schedule

Baseball
Westville at Marquette, 4:15 p.m.
Elkhart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
PCC Tournament (championship), 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Bowman at Clark, 4:45 p.m.
North Newton at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Munster at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
21st Century at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Hammond at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Merrillville, Portage at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4 p.m.
MWC Tournament at South Newton (field includes North Newton), 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Lowell at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TF United at Shepard, 5 p.m.
Softball
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at SB Career Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Pioneer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 5 p.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Morton at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Sectionals
Boys Track
Chicago Christian Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Chicago Christian Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Shepard at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.