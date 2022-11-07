 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Girls Basketball

Bowman at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Lincoln-Way Central at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

