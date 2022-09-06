Prep Schedule

Week 4 Football
Friday, Sept. 9
Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., noon
Tuesday's Events
Boys Cross Country
Crete-Monee, Marian Catholic at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie Cougar Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Lake Station, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
South Newton, Steel City Academy at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts Invitational at Sunset Hill Farm Park (River Forest, 21st Century, Victory Christian, Washington Twp., West Side, Westville), 4:45 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Crete-Monee, Marian Catholic at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie Cougar Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Lake Station, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
South Newton, Steel City Academy at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts Invitational at Sunset Hill Farm Park (River Forest, 21st Century, Victory Christian, Washington Twp., West Side, Westville), 4:45 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at Nazareth (Oak Brook), 4 p.m.
Richards at TF North (Burnham), 4:30 p.m.
TF South, Eisenhower, Evergreen Park at Bremen (River Oaks), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
NCC Tournament at Munster (Scherwood), 8 a.m.
DAC Invitational at Chesterton (Sand Creek), noon
New Prairie Invitational (field includes South Central), 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Marquette (Municipal North), 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Trinity Greenlawn, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.
Saint Viator at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.
TF United at Argo, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Marquette, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Wheeler at Marquette, 4:15 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF South, Reavis at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Tri-Township at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bremen at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
TF North at Richards, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at Mishawaka Christian, 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 6:15 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at West Side, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.