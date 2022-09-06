 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

football stock
Times file photo

Week 4 Football

Friday, Sept. 9

Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., noon

Tuesday's Events

Boys Cross Country

Crete-Monee, Marian Catholic at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie Cougar Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Lake Station, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

South Newton, Steel City Academy at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts Invitational at Sunset Hill Farm Park (River Forest, 21st Century, Victory Christian, Washington Twp., West Side, Westville), 4:45 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Crete-Monee, Marian Catholic at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie Cougar Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Lake Station, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

South Newton, Steel City Academy at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts Invitational at Sunset Hill Farm Park (River Forest, 21st Century, Victory Christian, Washington Twp., West Side, Westville), 4:45 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at Nazareth (Oak Brook), 4 p.m.

Richards at TF North (Burnham), 4:30 p.m.

TF South, Eisenhower, Evergreen Park at Bremen (River Oaks), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

NCC Tournament at Munster (Scherwood), 8 a.m.

DAC Invitational at Chesterton (Sand Creek), noon

New Prairie Invitational (field includes South Central), 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Marquette (Municipal North), 4:30 p.m.

Tri-Township at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Trinity Greenlawn, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.

Saint Viator at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

TF United at Argo, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Wheeler at Marquette, 4:15 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF South, Reavis at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Tri-Township at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bremen at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

TF North at Richards, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at Mishawaka Christian, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 6:15 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at West Side, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-Township at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

