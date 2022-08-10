 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

Tennis

Tennis

Wednesday

Girls Golf

Hobart at Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.

Calumet at Merrillville (Scherwood), 4 p.m.

Michigan City at Plymouth, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Football

Scrimmages

Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m.

Griffith, West Side at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 6 p.m.

North Newton at North White, 6 p.m.

Northridge at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

South Central at John Glenn, 6 p.m.

Bowman at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

NorthWood at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

