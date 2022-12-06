 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Argo at TF South, 6:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Morton, 7 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Tri-Township at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Westville at Bremen, 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Girls Basketball

21st Century at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.

TF North at Reavis, 6 p.m.

Hammond Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Knox at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at EC Central, 7 p.m.

South Newton at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

TF South at Argo, 7 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

TF South at Tinely Park (Tinley Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Forest (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Oak Forest at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Argo at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

West Side at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Illiana Christian at Hammond Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

Watch Now: Related Video

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts