Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Argo at TF South, 6:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Morton, 7 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Tri-Township at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.
West Side at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Westville at Bremen, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
21st Century at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.
TF North at Reavis, 6 p.m.
Hammond Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Knox at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at EC Central, 7 p.m.
South Newton at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
TF South at Argo, 7 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF South at Tinely Park (Tinley Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Forest (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Oak Forest at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Argo at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
West Side at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Illiana Christian at Hammond Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.