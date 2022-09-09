 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Week 4 Football

Friday, Sept. 9

Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., noon

Friday, Sept. 9

Girls Golf

LaPorte Pat Ford Invitational at Beechwood (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Tri-Township, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

Griffith at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hammond Academy at Granger Christian, 5 p.m.

New Berlin, WI Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 5:15 p.m.

Hammond Baptist at Victory Christian, TBA

Girls Soccer

Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Westville at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Thornton Tournament (field includes TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Westville at Tri-Township, 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Granger Christian, 6 p.m.

Heritage Christian at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

