Prep Schedule

Week 4 Football
Friday, Sept. 9
Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., noon
Friday, Sept. 9
Girls Golf
LaPorte Pat Ford Invitational at Beechwood (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Tri-Township, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Griffith at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hammond Academy at Granger Christian, 5 p.m.
New Berlin, WI Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 5:15 p.m.
Hammond Baptist at Victory Christian, TBA
Girls Soccer
Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Westville at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Thornton Tournament (field includes TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Westville at Tri-Township, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Granger Christian, 6 p.m.
Heritage Christian at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.