Prep Schedule

Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., noon
