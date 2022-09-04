Prep Schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 4 Football

Friday, Sept. 9

Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., noon

 

