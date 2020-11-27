Prep schedule

Saturday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
SB Washington at Lake Central, 1:30 p.m.
Merrillville at FW Snider, 3:30 p.m.
Turkey Tipoff at Bowman (Calumet vs. Bowman, 4 p.m.)
21st Century at Indpls. Tindley, 4 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Morgan Twp. at SB Adams, 10 a.m.
Crown Point vs. Castle at Lawrence North Classic, 11:30 a.m.
South Central at John Glenn, 12:30 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Columbus North at Lawrence North Classic, 4:30 p.m.
Turkey Tipoff at Bowman (Bishop Noll vs. West Side, 6 p.m.)
Portage at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
LaPorte at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Northridge at Chesterton, 11 a.m.
Girls Swimming
LaPorte at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Northridge at Chesterton, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Chesterton Triple Dual (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
