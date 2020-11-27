 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
agate

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

SB Washington at Lake Central, 1:30 p.m.

Merrillville at FW Snider, 3:30 p.m.

Turkey Tipoff at Bowman (Calumet vs. Bowman, 4 p.m.)

21st Century at Indpls. Tindley, 4 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Morgan Twp. at SB Adams, 10 a.m.

Crown Point vs. Castle at Lawrence North Classic, 11:30 a.m.

South Central at John Glenn, 12:30 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Columbus North at Lawrence North Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Turkey Tipoff at Bowman (Bishop Noll vs. West Side, 6 p.m.)

Portage at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

LaPorte at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Northridge at Chesterton, 11 a.m.

Girls Swimming

LaPorte at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Northridge at Chesterton, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

Chesterton Triple Dual (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.

