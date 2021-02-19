Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Boys Basketball

North Judson at Hebron, 10:30 a.m.

Shepard at TF South, 1:30 p.m.

Argo at TF North, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at EC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Marian at DePaul Prep, 5 p.m.

Frontier at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Knox at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Elkhart Christian, 6:30 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Kouts, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

TF South at Shepard, 1:30 p.m.

TF North at Argo, 1:45 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marian Central, 3:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

DAC meet at Chesterton, 11 a.m.

Hockey

Roper Cup playoffs: Crown Point vs. Bishop Noll at Midwest Training & Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Hobart Sectional finals (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 1 p.m.

Munster Sectional finals (Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, Rensselaer, West Side), 9 a.m., 1 p.m.

Wrestling

State at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Quarterfinals with semifinals to follow, 8:30 a.m.; consolations, 4 p.m., with championships to follow, 6:30 p.m.

