Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
TF North at Bremen, 6 p.m.
Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Bremen at TF North, 6 p.m.
TF South at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at South Bend Career Academy, 6 p.m.
Faith Christian at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Trinity Greenlawn, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF United at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Highland, Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.
Morton, North Newton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Highland, Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.
Morton, North Newton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hillcrest at TF North, 5 p.m.
TF South, Shepard at Richards, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Lafayette Harrison, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at River Forest, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.