Prep Schedule

Basketball

Basketball

Boys Basketball

TF North at Bremen, 6 p.m.

Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Bremen at TF North, 6 p.m.

TF South at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at South Bend Career Academy, 6 p.m.

Faith Christian at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Trinity Greenlawn, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF United at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland, Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.

Morton, North Newton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland, Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.

Morton, North Newton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Hillcrest at TF North, 5 p.m.

TF South, Shepard at Richards, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Lafayette Harrison, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at River Forest, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

