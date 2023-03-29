Prep Schedule

Wednesday's Schedule
Baseball
Lake Central at Bedford North Lawrence, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Reavis at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Warsaw at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Morton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Crown Point at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
TF South vs. Joliet Central at Harlow Lockwood Softball Fields, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Argos, 5 p.m.
People are also reading…
Boys & Girls Indoor Track
Michigan City, New Prairie at South Bend Adams, 4:30 p.m.