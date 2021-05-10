Prep schedule

Baseball
Westville at Marquette, 4:15 p.m.
Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Bowman at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Morton at Hebron, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.
TF South at TF North, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Boone Grove Invitational (field includes Hobart, LaCrosse, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., Wheeler), 4 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette, South Central at Westville (Legacy Hills), 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Providence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Richards at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.
Softball
EC Central at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Westville at Morton, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.
TF South at TF North, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Richards at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Crown Point at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Penn at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Marquette at New Prairie, 4:15 p.m.
SB St. Joseph at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Hebron, Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Hebron, Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
TF United at Richards, 5:30 p.m.