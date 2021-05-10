Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Baseball

Westville at Marquette, 4:15 p.m.

Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Bowman at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Morton at Hebron, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.

TF South at TF North, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

Boone Grove Invitational (field includes Hobart, LaCrosse, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., Wheeler), 4 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette, South Central at Westville (Legacy Hills), 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Providence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Softball

EC Central at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Westville at Morton, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.

TF South at TF North, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Richards at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Crown Point at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Penn at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Marquette at New Prairie, 4:15 p.m.

SB St. Joseph at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Hebron, Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Hebron, Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

TF United at Richards, 5:30 p.m.

