Prep Schedule

Football
Thursday, Aug. 25
EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Chesterton at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.
Carver Military at TF North, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Hanover Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Providence Catholic (Ill.), 7 p.m.
Lowell at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Boys Golf
Crete-Monee Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 10 a.m.
TF North at Argo (Cog Hill), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Griffith, Hanover Central at Calumet, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity Greenlawn at Marquette, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Whiting at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley, Munster at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, South Central at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Faith Haven Baptist at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 5 p.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
South Bend Adams at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Morton at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Westville at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andrean at Highland, 4 p.m.
Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF North at Thornwood, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Westville at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Lake Station at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Tri-Township at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 7:30 p.m.