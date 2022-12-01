 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball

Calumet at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Argo at TF North, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Shepard at TF South, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

TF South at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Boys Swimming

Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

EC Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Knox, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

EC Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Knox, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

TF South at Hillcrest, 5 p.m.

TF North, Argo at Lemont, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

