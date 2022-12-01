Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Calumet at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Argo at TF North, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Shepard at TF South, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF South at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Boys Swimming
Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
EC Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Knox, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
EC Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Knox, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
TF South at Hillcrest, 5 p.m.
TF North, Argo at Lemont, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Morton, 6:30 p.m.