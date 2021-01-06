Prep schedule

Thursday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
SB Career Academy at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Hobart at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Westville at Portage Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Westville at Lake Station, 6 p.m.
Concord at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Hebron at South Central, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
North Newton at Winamac, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Baptist at Morton, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.