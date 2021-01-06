Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

SB Career Academy at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Westville at Portage Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Westville at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

Concord at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Hebron at South Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Chesterton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Chesterton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

North Newton at Winamac, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Baptist at Morton, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

