 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Wednesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Andrean at Kouts, 7:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Girls Basketball

Andrean at Kouts, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Bowman at 21st Century, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Boone Grove at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Gavit, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts