Prep schedule

Wednesday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Andrean at Kouts, 7:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Girls Basketball
Andrean at Kouts, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Bowman at 21st Century, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Boone Grove at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Hobart at Gavit, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.