Prep schedule

Thursday
Girls Golf
Merrillville at Boone Grove, 3 p.m.
LaPorte, Logansport at Plymouth, 4 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City (Municipal), 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Football
Scrimmages
EC Central at Calumet, 6 p.m.
John Glenn at South Central, 6 p.m.
LaPorte, Plymouth at SB Adams, 6 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
North Newton at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Penn at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Bowman at SB Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, canceled
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Morton, 7 p.m.
Munster at Portage, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Highland, 7 p.m.
West Side at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 7 p.m.
