Prep schedule

agate

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Wednesday's Schedule

Girls Basketball

Clark at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Gavit at West Side, 7 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Highland at Clark, 6 p.m.

