Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Griffith at Wheeler, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Kankakee Valley, 3 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Frontier at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Lafayette Harrison, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at South Bend Career Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com, globeradio.org
West Central at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Portage at EC Central, 7 p.m., rssn.com (video)
Whiting at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
South Bend Adams at Victory Christian, 10 a.m.
Lake Station at Hammond Central, 1:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 2 p.m.
Bowman at Illiana Christian, 2 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 2:30 p.m.
Frontier at Tri-Township, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Harrison at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqui977.com
Westville at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
New Trier Grow the Game Invitational at North Central College (field includes TF North), TBA
Boys Bowling
SSC Blue Conference meet at Castaways (field includes TF North, TF South), 8 a.m.
Girls Bowling
Oak Forest Invitational at Oak Forest Bowl (field includes TF South), 8:30 a.m.
Gymnastics
Valparaiso Viking Pairs (field includes Lake Central), 11 a.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, noon
Boys Swimming
Greater South Shore Conference meet at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Hobart Diving Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Lowell, Merrillville), 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Highland Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Greater South Shore Conference meet at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Hobart Diving Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Merrillville), 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Lake County Championships at Hanover Central (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, Lake Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, River Forest, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Hebron Hawks Super Dual (field includes Boone Grove, Hammond Baptist), 9 a.m.
IHSWCA Team State meet (field includes Crown Point, Hobart), 9 a.m.
North Newton Nick Spitler Invitational (field includes Hammond Central), 9 a.m.