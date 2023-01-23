 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Girls Basketball

Victory Christian at River Forest, 6 p.m.

Culver Community at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Bowman, 7 p.m.

St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

South Newton at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Girls Swimming

South Newton at North Newton, 5 p.m.

