Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Marquette at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com (video)
Morton at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Gavit, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Westville at South Central, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Clark at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Clark at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.
