Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Marquette at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com (video)

Morton at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bishop Noll at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Gavit, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Westville at South Central, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Clark at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Clark at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.

