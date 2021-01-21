Prep schedule

Friday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Bowman at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Covenant Christian at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Highland, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.
21st Century at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
LaPorte at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
West Side at Marquette, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament Championship at South Central (Kouts vs. South Central), 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)