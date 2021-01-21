 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Friday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Bowman at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Covenant Christian at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Highland, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.

21st Century at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

LaPorte at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

West Side at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament Championship at South Central (Kouts vs. South Central), 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts