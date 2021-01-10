 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Monday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clark at Highland, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

New Prairie at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake Station at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

