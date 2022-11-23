Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Chicago Heights Classic (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.
West Side at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
LaVille at Westville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Calumet at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Morton, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Boys Swimming
Penn at Munster, 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Penn at Munster, 9 a.m.
Wrestling
Calumet at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.